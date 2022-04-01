Where in the world is John Burnard Denton?

Buy Now The headstone of John B. Denton, the namesake of the city of Denton and Denton County, rests on the lawn outside the Courthouse on the Square. The State of Texas erected the headstone in 1936. DRC file photo

John Burnard Denton’s body lies in a grave on the south side of Denton’s Courthouse. Or does it?

According to Mike Cochran’s new book, John B. Denton: The Bigger-than-Life Story of the Fighting Parson and Texas Ranger, the answer to that question isn’t clear.

Denton was born in 1806 in Tennessee. Nineteen-year-old Denton married 16-year-old Mary Greenlee Stewart, who taught him to read. The couple moved to Arkansas and had six children. Denton was described as intelligent, with a handsome face, large gray eyes and dark hair in ringlets.

Denton became a Methodist frontier circuit rider charged with visiting multiple locations. He pored over borrowed books when he wasn’t circuit riding. Denton and Littleton Fowler, the father of Texas Methodism, left Arkansas for Texas.

Frontier Texas was a wild place needing a moral compass, and Methodist ministers propelled Texans toward righteousness. Settlers said a sound in the woods was either a bear or a Methodist minister, and either way, it was hungry. By 1839, Denton was no longer a minister; the ministry didn’t pay well enough to support a family.

Texas became a republic in 1836 with only $55.68 in the state treasury, so land was essentially currency. Sam Houston was the first president of the Republic of Texas. He was sympathetic to Native Americans, but his successor, Mirabeau B. Lamar, wasn’t. Houston gave a three-hour speech at Lamar’s inauguration dressed as George Washington, with knee breeches and a powdered wig.

Lamar reversed Houston’s frontier policies and initiated an ethnic cleansing campaign. John Denton answered Lamar’s call for volunteer soldiers. Because of fearmongering, settlers lived in constant fear of Indians. Denton’s status in Clarksville made staying behind unthinkable. Denton was still affiliated with the Methodist church, so he served as the chaplain, likely delivering the first sermon in Denton County, charming the general and “chained his hearers.”

Denton returned to Clarksville to practice law with John Craig in 1838. He purchased 80 acres for his homestead, using four horses, six cattle and 10 hogs as down payment. Mary purchased fine chintz calico, mattress ticking, flannel, silk and fine ladies’ boots on credit. Denton needed less. He obtained an overcoat from a surveyor who died accidentally, had the blood washed from it, and tailored it into a stylish “claw hammer” overcoat with brass buttons.

As a junior law partner, Denton traveled for cases. He frequented the Old Warren trading post near the present-day Grayson-Fannin County line with E.N. Tarrant and William Cooke, who also would have counties named after them.

When Denton ran for Texas Senate, a contemporary said he “had the gift of speech, a powerful friend, and just to be sure, a keg of whiskey.” Denton lost his senatorial bid by four votes to Robert Potter, whose North Carolina career ended after his conviction for castrating, or “potterizing,” two male relatives suspected of infidelity with his wife.

Elections have consequences, but this election had repercussions for Potter, who was murdered by Denton’s powerful friend, William Pinckney “Hell-Roarin” Rose. The murder was notorious enough for Charles Dickens to write about it. Rose chased Potter out of his house in the middle of the night, into Caddo Lake, and shot him when he surfaced.

Tension between Indians, who were treated badly, and settlers with a voracious appetite for land continued to mount. In 1841, the Texas Republic’s 5th Congress authorized frontier settlers to organize 20-56 militia men to fight hostile Indians.

The flashpoint came for already anxious settlers when Indians attacked the Ripley family near present-day Mount Vernon. Mrs. Ripley and five children were clubbed to death, and a baby was burned. Two daughters who escaped to a nearby thicket heard the shrieks of their dying sisters. Denton knew Ripley.

The Battle of Village Creek took place on May 24, 1841. James Bourland led at least 20 men seeking to avenge the Ripley family deaths along a major tributary of the Trinity River on the present-day boundary between Arlington and Fort Worth. Denton and Tarrant led the charge through an Anadarko Indian village, shouting, yelling and terrifying fleeing villagers.

After traveling about two miles to a second Anadarko village, the militia split into two groups, attacking with little resistance. From the second village, the group could see an even larger third village. After taking a water and food break, Denton obtained Tarrant’s permission to take 10 men to pursue Indians who fled toward the creek. Bourland took another trail, stopping to evaluate a situation he believed ripe for ambush.

Denton caught up, asked why they stopped and spurred his horse with Henry Stout following him. Denton stopped to assess, but Stout rode ahead, saying: “If you are afraid to go on, I am not.” Denton said, “I’ll follow you to hell. Go on.” Denton was shot in the shoulder, arm and breast by Indians concealed in the underbrush of a high creek bank. Stout was shot in the arm as Indians fled.

Denton died in his saddle, his hand clutching his gun. A militia member gently removed Denton’s body from his horse and laid him on the ground. Stout later reported Tarrant heard shots and never assisted.

Fearing Denton’s body would be scalped, 20 men returned to retrieve his body, which they tied across his horse. In addition to Denton’s death, two soldiers were injured, and 12 Indians were killed. Deciding not to attack the third Indian village, the men started back to camp, arriving at midnight. After leaving at first light, they buried Denton’s body on the south side of a creek with a high bank because it was decomposing in the heat.

Clabe Chisum returned to Clarksville to deliver news of Denton’s death to his wife. Denton was 34, and Mary was 31 years old. Her youngest child was 14 months old. Lamentation cries and screams of Denton’s family awakened Clarksville residents in the early morning.

Mirabeau Lamar’s ethnic cleansing policy failed to bring Texas lasting peace.