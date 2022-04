HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, March 28, welcomed its first youth adviser. Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith and a teacher at Hermiston High School arranged for the new youth adviser program. Twelve students were chosen to comprise this group, and up to three youth advisers would be invited to each city council and every committee meeting. They have a table right next to city councilors.

