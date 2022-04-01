ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari, 35, wants people to 'embrace getting older' as she glows with makeup-free complexion: 'I have lines on my face, I don't care'

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kristin Cavallari has fine lines on her face and doesn't care in the slightest.

The 35-year-old reality star turned entrepreneur shared her morning skincare routine on social media on Friday and encouraged followers to take care of their skin and 'embrace getting older.'

In a separate Instagram, the mother of three also celebrated the start to her weekend by getting in a sweat session at her home gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7RA3_0ewidCYA00
Glowing: Kristin Cavallari shared her morning skincare routine on social media on Friday and encouraged followers to take care of their skin and 'embrace getting older'

The Uncommon James founder appeared in a video, fresh out of the shower with her hair still wet to share her AM routine.

Dressed in a simple white tank, Kristin's makeup free skin was positively glowing thanks to her very own new line of skincare which she swears by.

Perhaps a bit unique, Cavallari told viewers that she doesn't wash her face in the morning and just splashes her visage with some water before layering on products.

'So, I don't actually wash my face in the morning, I just get it wet with water,' she said into the camera. Her skin was already clean, however, from the night before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GISWd_0ewidCYA00
Hydrate! Dressed in a simple white tank, Kristin's makeup free skin was positively glowing thanks to her very own new line of skincare, Uncommon Beauty, which she swears by
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DXvs_0ewidCYA00
'So, I don't actually wash my face in the morning, I just get it wet with water,' she said into the camera. Her skin was already clean, however, from the night before.

While applying her Uncommon Beauty triple effect eye cream, Kristin touted it's hydrating benefits saying it was good for fine lines 'which, yes, I do have.'

Kristin emphatically told her followers that she couldn't care less about the signs of aging.

'They don't really bother me though, to be honest,' she said. 'I have lines on my face, I don't care.'

'I think that we should embrace getting older, dammit! They don't bother me! So, if they bother you, that's about you not me,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jG7Ps_0ewidCYA00
While applying her Uncommon Beauty triple effect eye cream, Kristin touted it's hydrating benefits saying it was good for fine lines 'which, yes, I do have.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eR1L0_0ewidCYA00
'They don't really bother me though, to be honest,' she said. 'I have lines on my face, I don't care. I think that we should embrace getting older, dammit! They don't bother me! So, if they bother you, that's about you not me,'

In another social post on Friday, the blonde beauty put her fit frame on display in workout leggings and a sports bra for a gym trip.

'Being done on a Friday is in the top 5 best feelings,' she mused in a caption.

When she first launched Uncommon Beauty in 2021, Kristin exclusively revealed to DailyMailTV how she had become dismayed about the ingredients in her beauty products.

'I decided about a year ago to do a deep dive into the products that I was currently using,' Cavallari explained at the time. 'I thought I was using really clean, high end products and came to find out that, in fact, they're not clean at all.'

'Beauty comes from within - I'm a big believer in that,' she added, noting that she wants people to not only feel beautiful but feel like they're doing something good for their skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9rbM_0ewidCYA00
Fitness first: In another social post on Friday, the blonde beauty put her fit frame on display in workout leggings and a sports bra for a gym trip

The star recently returned from a luxury vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

During her holiday in the sun, Kristin showed off her bikini body in different swimwear pieces.

Kristin seems to be single these following the end of her romance with comedian Jeff Dye in 2021.

She was also linked to country singer Chase Rice over the summer, but in October told Instagram followers she was 'currently not dating anyone.'

Kristin was married to Jay Cutler, a former quarterback for the Chicago Bears, from 2003 to 2020. They share sons Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and daughter Saylor, six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aiye_0ewidCYA00
'Beauty comes from within - I'm a big believer in that,' she Kristin previously told DailyMailTV 

