Albuquerque, NM

Man charged with defrauding BernCo. for over $400k

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Kenyan national was in federal court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Oscar Kipikirui Ngeno, 41, will remain on conditions of release pending his trial.

A Department of Justice press release states a federal grand jury indicted Ngeno on Feb. 24. According to court documents, between October and December of 2019, Ngeno – a Kenyan citizen in New York on an immigrant visa – allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in Bernalillo County.

Documents show Bernalillo County allegedly received an email intended to appear to come from a legitimate vendor, named CDW Government Inc., which had provided products to the county and demanded payment. The email included a completed automated clearinghouse form used by Bernalillo County to establish or change automated payments electronically to vendor bank accounts. The email also included an image of a voided check showing the same routing and account numbers listed on the ACH form. The release says there was a contact number for CDW in the email, but it belonged to Ngeno.

Court documents say the routing and account numbers in the email were used by the county to send payments to Ngeno. Between October and December 2019, Bernalillo County sent a total of $447,372 in payments to Ngeno’s account. Ngeno then allegedly gave portions of the funds to his co-conspirators by way of checks totaling $98,930.

If convicted, Ngeno faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

