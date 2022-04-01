Global Volunteer Month

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 were closed in both directions at the Nitro-St. Albans work zone early Saturday morning. Putnam County dispatchers said the road was shut down around 1:45 a.m. for Department of Highways (DOH) crews to work in the construction area. Dispatchers in Putnam and Kanawha County said there are currently large delays and backups on both sides of the closure with drivers attempting to get through the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO