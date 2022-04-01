Global Volunteer Month

My name is: Cynthia Gates. I volunteer at: Women in Longview (an organization focused on providing college scholarships to high school girls and adult women returning to school). I have volunteered there since: 2016, serving on various committees. My duties there include: Sponsorships, decorating and serving on other Women in...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Jamaican spot is open in Charleston. Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant is located on Lee Street East in Charleston. Their new hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30a.m. to 7:30p.m., Saturday from noon to 7:00p.m. These hours begin on April 5th. Check out...
LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - James Crabtree, a suspect in a Martin County stabbing, was arrested Friday afternoon in Mingo County, West Virginia, according to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk. Earlier in the day, Crabtree was referred to as the “most wanted” suspect in Martin County, Kentucky. The...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire on the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue in Huntington early Wednesday morning. The inside was heavily damaged. Firefighters say no one was injured. It’s unclear if anyone lived at the home. A West Virginia fire marshal is investigating the cause.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, WSAZ shared concerns drivers in one community have during their daily commute due to a major road slip in their neighborhood. Neighbors say part of Upper Mud River Road in Lincoln County started slipping two to three years ago and has only gotten worse over time.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters. The home is located along Trace Fork Road. When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house. Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors living along a road in Lincoln County tell WSAZ a part of their daily commute has been unsafe for two to three years. Neighbors say they called the West Virginia Division of Highways about the unsafe portion of Upper Mud River Road, but haven’t been able to get any answers on a fix.
The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit. Starting in July, volunteers will go through an eight-week academy, which includes 24 hours of training and education. The three-hour classes are scheduled once a week during the evenings. The curriculum is comprised of 21 different topics including learning about the history […]
Sensible School Inc. acquires Huntington Junior College. Sensible School Inc. acquires Huntington Junior College. Salt Rock, Branchland and Culloden are completed. Next is Lesage, followed by Ona and Milton.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has vetoed Senate Bill 729, which was intended to create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. This veto will call for a special session in April. According to the Governor’s statement, the...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees beginning April 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2022. The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 were closed in both directions at the Nitro-St. Albans work zone early Saturday morning. Putnam County dispatchers said the road was shut down around 1:45 a.m. for Department of Highways (DOH) crews to work in the construction area. Dispatchers in Putnam and Kanawha County said there are currently large delays and backups on both sides of the closure with drivers attempting to get through the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have worked throughout the day to restore the electric and gas in a. neighborhood affected by Wednesday’s brush fires. The sights and smells of the blaze are still evident on the singed hill. WSAZ spoke with Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley who...
WATCH: Vintage footage of the Charleston Sternwheel …. Demolition of dilapidated buildings begin in St. …. Verdict getting closer in Huntington opioid lawsuit. Former Lawrence Co. Attorney, wife plead guilty to …. Women accused of killing 13-year-old taken into custody. Crews battling brush fire in Sissonville.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ready, set, interview! A job fair is offered Monday, in the speed dating style. 50 potential employers will be screening job applicants at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The job fair is being put...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Tournament Trail (EKYTT) hosted a fishing tournament at Paintsville Lake on Saturday. 54 anglers came to the tournament and, although the goal was to catch a trophy bass, it was also a scientific study for the betterment of the region. EKYTT hosts...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced the death of a board member Monday. According to Cabell County Schools, long-time board of education member Garland ‘Skip’ Parsons has passed away. “Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Funeral services for an American hero returned home to U.S. soil are set for next week in our region. U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, along with three of his comrades, in a helicopter crash. It happened during a NATO training exercise in Norway.
Comments / 0