Huntington, WV

Global Volunteer Month

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to giving back or volunteering, many...

www.wsaz.com

Odessa American

Volunteers needed

Medical Center Hospital is in need of volunteers for its adult volunteer program. Assignments vary. To learn more, call 432-640-2249 or visit mchodessa.com/community/volunteer-services.
ODESSA, TX
Longview News-Journal

Star Volunteer: Volunteer helps with Women in Longview Day

My name is: Cynthia Gates. I volunteer at: Women in Longview (an organization focused on providing college scholarships to high school girls and adult women returning to school). I have volunteered there since: 2016, serving on various committees. My duties there include: Sponsorships, decorating and serving on other Women in...
LONGVIEW, TX
WSAZ

Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Jamaican spot is open in Charleston. Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant is located on Lee Street East in Charleston. Their new hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30a.m. to 7:30p.m., Saturday from noon to 7:00p.m. These hours begin on April 5th. Check out...
CHARLESTON, WV
La Grande Observer

Volunteers, community efforts provide shelter for the homeless through winter months

LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.
LA GRANDE, OR
City
Society
WSAZ

‘Most wanted’ stabbing suspect arrested in southern W.Va.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - James Crabtree, a suspect in a Martin County stabbing, was arrested Friday afternoon in Mingo County, West Virginia, according to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk. Earlier in the day, Crabtree was referred to as the “most wanted” suspect in Martin County, Kentucky. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fire heavily damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a house fire on the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue in Huntington early Wednesday morning. The inside was heavily damaged. Firefighters say no one was injured. It’s unclear if anyone lived at the home. A West Virginia fire marshal is investigating the cause.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Home in Ripley destroyed by flames

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Ripley, according to firefighters. The home is located along Trace Fork Road. When the Ripley Fire Department arrived on scene, firefighters say the flames were showing from the house. Station 60 and Station 20 were on scene...
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Safety slipping away

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors living along a road in Lincoln County tell WSAZ a part of their daily commute has been unsafe for two to three years. Neighbors say they called the West Virginia Division of Highways about the unsafe portion of Upper Mud River Road, but haven’t been able to get any answers on a fix.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
KGET

BPD looking for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit

The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit. Starting in July, volunteers will go through an eight-week academy, which includes 24 hours of training and education. The three-hour classes are scheduled once a week during the evenings. The curriculum is comprised of 21 different topics including learning about the history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WSAZ

High tech beauty and skincare

Sensible School Inc. acquires Huntington Junior College. Sensible School Inc. acquires Huntington Junior College. Salt Rock, Branchland and Culloden are completed. Next is Lesage, followed by Ona and Milton.
SKIN CARE
WSAZ

W.Va. Governor vetoes SB 729

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has vetoed Senate Bill 729, which was intended to create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. This veto will call for a special session in April. According to the Governor’s statement, the...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAZ

Huntington offers amnesty period for penalties on delinquent fees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees beginning April 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2022. The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Traffic Alert | Construction closes I-64

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 were closed in both directions at the Nitro-St. Albans work zone early Saturday morning. Putnam County dispatchers said the road was shut down around 1:45 a.m. for Department of Highways (DOH) crews to work in the construction area. Dispatchers in Putnam and Kanawha County said there are currently large delays and backups on both sides of the closure with drivers attempting to get through the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Brush fire closes down Lincoln County elementary school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have worked throughout the day to restore the electric and gas in a. neighborhood affected by Wednesday’s brush fires. The sights and smells of the blaze are still evident on the singed hill. WSAZ spoke with Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley who...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Nitro takes down Hoover baseball by one

WATCH: Vintage footage of the Charleston Sternwheel …. Demolition of dilapidated buildings begin in St. …. Verdict getting closer in Huntington opioid lawsuit. Former Lawrence Co. Attorney, wife plead guilty to …. Women accused of killing 13-year-old taken into custody. Crews battling brush fire in Sissonville.
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Speed Hiring and Job Fair interviews today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ready, set, interview! A job fair is offered Monday, in the speed dating style. 50 potential employers will be screening job applicants at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The job fair is being put...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Cabell County mourns loss of board member

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced the death of a board member Monday. According to Cabell County Schools, long-time board of education member Garland ‘Skip’ Parsons has passed away. “Mr. Parsons was a dedicated leader and cared deeply about children, their education, and their overall...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Funeral services for an American hero returned home to U.S. soil are set for next week in our region. U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, along with three of his comrades, in a helicopter crash. It happened during a NATO training exercise in Norway.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

