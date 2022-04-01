ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’ ‘worst performance award’ in light of aphasia diagnosis

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
The Razzies have decided to reverse its decision to award Bruce Willis its tongue-in-cheek award category after his family announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia.

Razzie Awards organizers released a statement Thursday announcing the decision, CNN reported.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” a statement from The Razzies said. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

Willis was “nominated” for eight performances in a category named for him — “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie” — before news of his diagnosis came to light, BBC News reported. The group named “Cosmic Sin” his worst role of the year.

The organization said the category was a one-time list and would not be repeated.

The Golden Raspberry Awards were announced on Saturday, the night before the Oscars and days before Willis’ family announcement, BBC News reported.

Earlier this week, shortly after Willis’ family announced his condition, the group tweeted, “The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”

It then had to explain that it had heard about Willis’ condition at the same time as everyone else.

Aphasia causes a loss of language and is usually caused by damage from injury or stroke to parts of the brain that controls communication, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

In addition to the decision concerning Willis, the Razzies announced that it had rescinded Shelley Duvall’s nomination for her role in “The Shining.”

Razzie founders John, J.B., Wilson and Maureen Murphy had told Vulture that they had regretted it.

“We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production,” the Razzies said in a statement, according to CNN. “We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”

