ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Police, school officials in Massachusetts investigate ‘appalling’ incident in boys’ bathroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SGue_0ewicH8q00
Police, school officials in Massachusetts investigate ‘appalling’ incident in boys’ bathroom File photo. (Jeff Kingma/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILMINGTON, Mass. — An incident described as “serious and disturbing” in a Massachusetts high school bathroom is under investigation, not only because of the incident itself, but because some students recorded it and posted the video online.

Video sent to WFXT shows a student was picked up inside a bathroom and had his head forced into a toilet.

In a letter to the school community, Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand said the incident in the video happened Tuesday, and the school is working to identify those responsible, WFXT reported. “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community. It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive.”

In the letter, Brand said that all students who are determined to be involved in the incident and video will be “held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” WFXT reported. “I assure you that we will pursue relevant legal actions should such be deemed warranted following the investigation.”

The Wilmington High School student class officers posted their own statement on the district’s website Friday. “If a picture is worth a thousand words then a video is worth a million, yet many of us were left speechless by the thoughtless actions of others that transpired earlier this week in one of our school bathrooms. These horrific actions perpetrated by an embarrassing group of individuals do not represent who we are as a student body. We are honor roll students, college bound-career focused seniors, varsity athletes, robotic champions and so much more. Our image should not be clouded by these individals.”

Student Class Officers Statement by National Content Desk on Scribd

The chief of the Wilmington police department told WFXT they have multiple videos in their possession and are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Florida special needs teacher, 43, who was attacked by five-year-old and needed to be stretchered out of classroom after cracking her head: Outraged teacher union reps say the child has attacked her before

A Florida special needs teacher who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a five-year-old, had been hospitalized by the same child several time before, her teacher's union claimed,. Last week Trishia Meadows, 43, a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, needed to be stretchered out of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wfxt#Wilmington Public Schools#Wilmington High School
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Herald

Woman dies in river after refusing help from rescuers alerted by her mom, GA cops say

A woman’s body was pulled from a Georgia river after more than 65 first responders tried to rescue her. A police officer first noticed an unattended vehicle in Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock around 11:30 p.m. on March 7. The vehicle was locked, and officials didn’t see anyone in the park at the time, according to a news release from the city.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy