Ford continues to grapple with the microchip shortage…. According to a new report from Automotive News, Ford has found a new way to ration microprocessor chips that your kids or grandkids aren’t going to like. The automaker apparently will ship some Ford Explorers to dealerships without installing the chips which power rear air conditioning and heating controls. While that might not seem like a big deal to some people, this most certainly will lead to major familial schisms, and we’re not even joking.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO