Shelby County, OH

Shelby County Democratic Women offer scholarship

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democratic Women organization has announced that a $500 scholarship will be awarded...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Related
The Mountaineer

Democrat county convention is Saturday

Haywood County Democrats will gather for their first in- person county convention in two years on Saturday, March 19. at the USDA Center, 589 Raccoon Road, Waynesville. The event will begin at 9 am. Former state representative Joe Sam Queen will make opening remarks about new House District 118 and...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
CBS42.com

Shelby County dentist hosts teeth whitening fundraiser

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- A Shelby County dentist wants to help people with their dental care and help some local charities. Dr. Thomas Dudney of Alabaster is hosting a Smiles for Life fundraiser. He is whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. A spokesperson says all you must do is schedule your teeth whitening appointment with the doctor through June. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds will benefit Smiles for Life Foundation to help kids’ charities. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charity, Smile a Mile, that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Western Iowa Today

Mike Kolbe announces Run for Shelby County Supervisor

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commission for Women recognizes CSM Director of Admissions Shelby Potts

College of Southern Maryland, (CSM) Director of Admissions Shelby Potts, of Owings, was honored March 12 during the Calvert County Commission for Women’s 19th Annual Women of the World Awards Celebration. Potts received the 2022 Outstanding Achievement for Business in recognition of her outstanding achievements in support of the Calvert County United Way. Potts was one […] The post Calvert County Commission for Women recognizes CSM Director of Admissions Shelby Potts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Portland Tribune

Conservation scholarship available in Clackamas County

The CSWD will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related field. Committed to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Daily Local News

Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus offering 10 scholarships

The James R. Roebuck Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Scholarship application period is now open. Ten individuals across Pennsylvania will be selected by the PLBC to receive scholarships worth $1,000 each, which will be awarded through the PLBC Foundation to Pennsylvania residents who meet the following criteria:. • Be a person...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools monitoring ‘3G’ bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “3G’s” bill passed an education subcommittee in Nashville Tuesday night. The proposed state legislation would force Memphis-Shelby County Schools to give the City of Germantown control of Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle and Germantown High School. As the bill moves through the Tennessee...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools seeking input on potential rezoning

Shelby County Schools is gathering information from parents in the district regarding potential attendance zone changes. On Thursday, March 24, the district sent a survey to all of its parents in an effort to collect more feedback about options leaders are considering for the Mt Laurel and Oak Mountain attendance zones.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Estacada News

Community raised $200K for Wade Creek Park

The funds will be matched 100% by the Ford Family Foundation to finish final phase of construction. A single big donation to the Wade Creek Park construction fund helped the community reach the $200,000 goal to get the same amount in matching funds from the Ford Family Foundation. The foundation...
ESTACADA, OR

