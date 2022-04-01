ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Colon Cancer Awareness

By Chris Reckling
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What started as a stomach ache...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

BRG doctor shares ways to minimize your risk of getting colon cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors said it is a good time to get your regular screening. “I do know that here in south Louisiana, we do have a higher incidence of colorectal cancer compared to the rest of the country, especially in younger individuals younger than 50,” said Dr. Scott Daugherty, a Baton Rouge General colon and rectal surgeon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC12

Recovering colon cancer patient urges screenings after diagnosis

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been two years since COVID-19 rapidly spread worldwide, but the impacts of pandemic lockdowns have resulted in more painful results at the doctor. Mack Wilson, 77, put off his regular colonoscopy in 2020 because of the uncertainty of COVID-19. It was a decision he...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
womenworking.com

Lifestyle Factors That Increase Colon Cancer Risk

Colon cancer occurs when cells that line the colon or rectum become abnormal. In many cases, these cells die or are attacked by the immune system, but some of the cells can escape and grow out of control. Colon cancer often forms in the mucus-making cells. The exact cause of...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Health
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Lung Cancer Affects Different Age Groups

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. While breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and prostate cancer in men, the diagnosis of lung cancer is often made late, when treatment is less effective. While roughly...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Strollin’ Through A Colon’: Free Kennewick event brings awareness to colorectal cancer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the Colon Cancer Coalition, colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends both men and women start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45, and make the screenings a priority because sometimes the cancer doesn’t show any symptoms. “Colon cancer is cancer of the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Great Bend Post

PVCH outreach surgeon shares colon-cancer facts

Even though most people know that the early detection of cancer is crucial to a patient’s prognosis, Brandon Cunningham, MD, also realizes it is important to give the community a reminder now and then. Because of this, Dr. Cunningham wants to share information during March, which is Colon Cancer...
LARNED, KS
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumer Health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Treating colorectal cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating colorectal cancer. Cancer inside the colon and cancer inside the rectum often are referred to together as colorectal cancer. Approximately 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Lima News

When colorectal cancer runs in the family

National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don’t necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
CANCER
Fox11online.com

Specialists encourage women not to put off mammograms after COVID-19 vaccine

(WLUK) – Local health care specialists are telling women not to put off their mammograms after receiving a vaccine despite reports of "false positives." ThedaCare specialists say as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available, they found some women were coming in with enlarged lymph nodes during their mammograms. “In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

Local health expert discusses colon cancer prevention

An Iowa native won more than $80,000 on a new Netflix baking competition. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. The school board for the Iowa City Community School district is expected to approve a resolution in opposition to a new law on transgender athletes in Iowa schools.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy