Colon Cancer Awareness

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating colorectal cancer. Cancer inside the colon and cancer inside the rectum often are referred to together as colorectal cancer. Approximately 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO