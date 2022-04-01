ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

US to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine at World Cup

By RONALD BLUM
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wijof_0ewibJwV00
Qatar Soccer WCup Draw England's head coach Gareth Southgate, left, talks to United States' head coach Gregg Berhalter after the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

The United States was drawn to play England in a Black Friday match at the World Cup, a high-profile game that gives American soccer a chance to gain respect in its return to the global showcase.

“It’s the biggest stage in soccer that you can have, to play them in the World Cup and to be playing against players that people know,” midfielder Weston McKennie said after Friday's draw.

“You can take a step forward in your player growth, in making yourself more known and also just making the team more respected, more looked at, more believed in," McKennie said. “That’s the goal that (coach) Gregg (Berhalter) set out to accomplish when he took over. And that’s something that’s always reiterated whenever we go into camp, is change the way the world views American soccer, and I think there’s no better place and no better time to be able to do that."

After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the 15th-ranked U.S. will open in Qatar on Nov. 21 at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland. The Americans play No. 5 England four days later at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Khor and close the group stage against 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29 at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium.

Christian Pulisic received a call right after the draw from Chelsea teammate Mason Mount, a Three Lions regular.

“It just makes me smile. I'm just excited for it,” Pulisic said. “I think we all are, and, yeah, just counting down the days really.”

Jesse Marsch, hired by Leeds on Feb. 28, had alluded to a respect factor when he said English players were more welcoming of Americans than British media. "From day one they accepted me. None of (them) made fun of my accent, like some of you," he told reporters last month.

“You hear Jesse Marsch and some of his comments about what he has to go through, and at some point it's almost too much,” Berhalter said. "You're an established coach, you do really well and you're not treated like that. Whereas, you're from somewhere else, from Portugal, for example, you'd be treated completely differently. And Bob Bradley the same way. I know that there is a lot of respect for American soccer, but I think this an opportunity. For sure, this is an opportunity to show what we're made of. And they have a good team, but so do we. We have a young team, we have an athletic team, we have a team that doesn't have a lot of fear."

In the group stage of the 1950 World Cup, the U.S. famously upset England 1-0 at Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The Americans opened the 2010 tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Three Lions at Rustenberg, South Africa.

“Their players, they’re household names, and then to see us match up against them I think will provide some context,” Berhalter said.

Premier League games on NBC averaged more than double the viewers for Major League Soccer matches.

“We want to have an impact, obviously, on ourselves and our team, but ultimately on how soccer is viewed by the fans in the U.S. after the disappointment, after not qualifying for the last World Cup,” midfielder Tyler Adams said. “and then ultimately globally you want to gain the respect of some of the best footballing nations in the world.”

No. 39 Scotland hosts 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed from March because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. A few days later, the winner plays for a berth at No. 18 Wales, which advanced last week with a 2-1 win over Austria.

“If Ukraine even makes it there, it’s a wonderful accomplishment. I think if the people of Ukraine can get some hope by their team playing in the World Cup, it’s amazing,” Berhalter said. “It would be more of a celebration in my eyes than political ramifications.”

Since returning to the World Cup in 1990, the U.S. has one win, 11 losses and five draws against European opponents.

Iran upset the U.S. 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France, eliminating the Americans after their second game of the tournament.

The top two nations in each of the eight groups advance. Potential second-round opponents on Dec. 3 or 4 are Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar or Senegal.

The USSF is trying to schedule opponents with similar styles for exhibitions in June and September. There also are two CONCACAF Nations League matches in June, and Berhalter plans to call in his top player pool.

FIFA met with coaches Friday and said roster size probably will expand from 23 to 26.

Nov. 15 is likely the first day Berhalter will have his entire roster available ahead of the opener, and he probably will scrap plans for a pretournament training camp in Dubai.

Notes: McKennie hopes to return to Juventus by the end of April after breaking two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match on Feb. 22.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Weston Mckennie
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Iran#Ukraine#Wales#European#Americans#Lions
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
The Independent

Ukraine at a ‘turning point’, says Zelensky as he warns other nations could wage war if ‘we don’t stop Putin’

Ukraine is now at a “difficult turning point”, President Volodmyr Zelensky has said as he appealed for help from western allies after Russia continued to shell Kyiv and northern Chernihiv despite a pledge to scale back military operations in the cities."If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point,” Mr Zelensky said in a direct appeal to the US during his nightly video address as Russia’s invasion entered a sixth week.He called for more support in the form of tanks, aircraft and...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy