The singers of four of the five best original song Oscar nominees — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die), Reba McEntire (“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra (“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto) — will perform on Sunday’s Oscars telecast, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced upon the close of the final round of Oscar voting on Tuesday. Van Morrison, who sang the fifth nominated song, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, was invited to perform on the show but will not attend, citing...

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO