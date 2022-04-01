ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By ASSOCITED PRESS | ROB HARRIS
 1 day ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial World Cup ever will feature in Qatar the most politically charged matchups. Just like in 1998, the United States will play Iran with diplomatic relations yet to be restored between the nations.

Throw into the mix in Group B, England, whose government has endured tense relations with Tehran. The group could yet be completed by Ukraine, whose ability to qualify for the World Cup has been postponed by being invaded by Russia.

The Ukrainians will have to overcome Scotland and then Wales in the playoffs to make the tournament in November.

What is known is that Qatar will open its first-ever World Cup against Ecuador on Nov. 18 after qualifying for the first time as host.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

