KINGSTON, N.Y. — The cost to replace sidewalks and resurface the length of Franklin Street will be approximately $1.1 million more than anticipated, the city engineer said. John Schultheis told the Common Council’s Finance and Audit Committee during a meeting on Wednesday, March 9, that the project was initially anticipated to cost $1.5 million, part of which would be paid for with a $750,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. He said that estimate, though, was seven years old.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO