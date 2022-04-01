ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Man shot and killed in Danville identified

WAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was found shot to death in Danville late Thursday. Police were called to the 800 block of Johnson...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Tuesday night, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting report on the first block of Camden Street found Albert L. Barnes suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest around 6 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barnes, 46, was...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police
WAND TV

2 adults hit by gunfire in drive by shooting with children in the backseat

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults were struck by gunfire after a drive-by shooting in Urbana. Two young children were in the backseat at the time, police said. Officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of someone hanging out of a passenger window of a white SUV and shooting into another vehicle.
URBANA, IL
CBS LA

Man shot, killed on Paramount street

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in a residential neighborhood in Paramount late Thursday night. The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 15000 block of Orizaba Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting to find a man in his mid-20s in a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released. There were bullet casings surrounding the vehicle. No arrests have been made and there was no immediate suspect information. There was no word on a motive. Lincoln Elementary School is located a few blocks away. Investigators were hoping to have the scene cleared by the time students arrived to class. 
PARAMOUNT, CA
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., when officers responded to the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was struck and killed on Interstate 264 East, also known as the Watterson Expressway, around 6 a.m. Monday. The man, identified by a deputy coroner as Lundon Huffman, 30, was attempting to cross the Watterson from South to North when he was hit by several cars and died, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WAND TV

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Decatur Tuesday. Police were called to the area of Jasper St. and Rogers Ave. for a hit-and-run accident, DPD said. Officers found a 40-year-old woman in the southbound lanes of Jasper St. north of Rogers Ave. She...
DECATUR, IL
Virginian-Pilot

Police identify Virginia Beach man shot to death in Chesapeake

Police in Chesapeake have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Indian River neighborhood on Thursday night. The man was identified as Kacey Johnson of Virginia Beach, according to a Saturday release. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Shady Lane shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an injured person. At the scene, officers found Johnson, who had been ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Quad-Cities Times

Bettendorf police identify man killed Saturday in a crash

Craig Wiegel, 70, of Bettendorf, was the man killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Bettendorf, police said Tuesday. The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on 18th Street between Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive, according to a Bettendorf Police Department news release. A 2007 Honda Ridgeline was traveling north on 18th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign post, went back onto 18th Street into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota Highlander traveling south on 18th Street.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy