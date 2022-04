The Daughters of 1812 & Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold a Memorial Re-dedication at Simmons Park in Oxford on. Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the DAR Fountain that was placed there in 1919. The Daughters of 1812 will also dedicate a marker. Both honor the patriots that fought during those Wars.

