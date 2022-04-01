ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISP: Evansville man arrested after brief chase

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says that on March 31, around 7:19 p.m., Trooper Hadley was patrolling US 41 near Hillsdale Road when he tried to stop the driver of a car for improper registration.

ISP says that the driver didn’t stop and continued west on Hillsdale Road from US 41. Police say that the driver ignored the stop sign at Hillsdale Road and Old State Road and continued south on Old State Road, reaching speeds over 55 mph in the 40 mph zone.

KSP: After pursuit, man wrecks, then he is arrested

ISP says that the driver also drove left of the center line while passing another vehicle that had pulled over for Trooper Hadley’s patrol car. Police say that after about two miles, the driver of the car came to a stop on Old State Road near Mt. Pleasant Road. ISP says that the driver was identified as Anthony Stanton, 38, of Evansville.

Police say that Stanton was arrested without further incident and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. ISP says Stanton’s only charge is Resisting Law Enforcement.

