You’ve more than likely been told that berries are healthy for any age group. If you’ve ever wondered what they can do for aging skin, however, as well as the overall health of your body at age 40 and beyond, look no further. We checked in with health experts to learn more about the power of antioxidant contents in berries, and how eating them every morning can improve and preserve your optimal state. Read on to learn what kind of berries each expert recommends for women as they age, and tips from Trista Best, RD, MPH, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Alicia Galvin, RD, resident dietitian at Sovereign Laboratories and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

NUTRITION ・ 12 DAYS AGO