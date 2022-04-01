ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Finally, WWE has come back to Springfield

By Tony Nguyen
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – JQH Arena has announced World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be in Springfield this summer.

WWE’s house show WWE: Sunday Stunner will be performing on Sunday, June 12th.

Ozark pro wrestling school Tiger Pro-Wrestling Academy opens

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. starting at $20

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

WWE aren’t the only ones performing that week. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will also be performing on Wednesday, June 8th in Independence, Missouri.

Ticket sales for AEW begin on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. starting at $29

The 2 AEW episodes, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, will take place inside the Cable Dahmer Arena.

On the local circuit, Mid-States Wrestling will be performing on June 25th in Springfield.

I ndependent Circuit Wrestling Federation has a show on June 18th in Republic.

Micro Wrestling will be performing on Tuesday, April 26th in Strafford.

