ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xgcya_0ewiVQRa00
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.

Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers’ need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder’s best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.

Meanwhile, the White Sox agreed to terms on a $7.45 million, one-year deal with right-hander Lucas Giolito to avoid arbitration.

He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts last season, his fifth in Chicago.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Released On Thursday Morning

A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

MLB odds: Carlos Correa made wrong choice to pick Twins

Recent Minnesota Twins addition Carlos Correa doesn’t seem to boost the winning odds for the Twins all that much for the 2022 MLB season. A lot can change in a year, something the Minnesota Twins know all too well. In 2020, the 36-24 Twins narrowly emerged with the AL...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs#The White Sox#Era
FanSided

Mets: 3 pitchers to sign after Jacob deGrom injury

New York Mets received word that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out indefinitely. Here are three pitchers the team can sign to attempt to fill the void in the starting rotation. The New York Mets faithful were looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, especially considering how...
MLB
The Spun

Will Smith, The MLB Player, Was Booed On Thursday

Will Smith, the baseball player, is probably wishing now more than ever that he didn’t share the same name as the popular actor. Will, a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was booed by the crowd at Surprise Stadium on Thursday afternoon. It was all a joke, of course.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Judge receives huge contract offer from Yankees

The New York Yankees are launching a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, according to a report. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees made a multi-year contract offer to Judge last weekend, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. The Yankees are reportedly willing to pay Judge around $30 million annually, but would be reluctant to go beyond six or seven years on the length of the deal.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Did the New York Yankees get better this offseason?

Carlos Correa is not on the New York Yankees. Neither is Trevor Story, Corey Seager or any of the handful of other top free-agent shortstops the Yankees chose not to sign this offseason. Coming off another underwhelming season that concluded with a fizzless wild-card game loss at Fenway Park, the...
MLB
WILX-TV

Former Tigers Pitcher Signs With Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a $1.25 million, one-year league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old Ureña went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
MLB
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign former MVP first baseman Quincy Nieporte

According to the MiLB Transactions report, the Detroit Tigers have signed 1B Quincy Nieporte to a minor league contract. Most of you probably do not know that Nieporte was the 2021 Frontier League Most Valuable Player. From BoomerBaseball.com:. Nieporte was a member of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2019 to 2021...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Make Big Decision On Their Broadcasting Schedule

The New York Yankees have reportedly made a big decision on their upcoming broadcasting schedule this season. Per a report, the Yankees will have 21 games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Those 21 games will only be made available on the platform. That means Yankees fans will need Amazon Prime...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Angels players had quite a reaction to Craig Kimbrel trade

The Chicago White Sox traded pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, and that elicited quite the response from around the league. Perhaps no reaction was as interesting as those from the Los Angeles Angles. Rather than cheering Kimbrel’s move from the AL to the NL, they commiserated over the Dodgers’ absurdly deep bullpen.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy