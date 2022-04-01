Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday /10:00 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Saturday /10:00 PM EDT Saturday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday, April 12. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO