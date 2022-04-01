Among Us players can horse around in a new April Fools’ mode

Iron Fist Alexander, also referred to as Alexander the Warrior Jar, is a major fan favorite in Elden Ring. This lovable… creature? … is striking many of the same vibes with people as Solaire, or maybe more like Siegmeyer of Catarina, did in the original Dark Souls, despite him being just a giant pot with arms and legs. He was featured prominently in the early marketing for the game, and was able to be found and interacted with as far back as the first network test for the game. Between his charming, booming voice, refreshingly upbeat and gung-ho attitude, and the manor in which you first find him, there’s hardly anyone who won’t want to help this jar warrior along his way, even if he’s one of the few friendly Jar monsters you will find in The Lands Between.

