Chubbuck, ID

Local veterans overwhelmed at the gift of storage sheds built by area students

By Linda Larsen
 1 day ago
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - There were smiles and cheers all the way around as the Construction Combine came to an end and the students finished up their work.

They spent the last two days framing, roofing, digging and learning about the construction industry, as well as learning some valuable life skills.

They built 12 beautiful new storage sheds for local disabled veterans.

After two days of hard work, all that was left now was the best part, presenting those storage sheds to the veterans who have given much for their country.

Jim Jones is a Navy vet who was injured in Beruit in 1983 when the marine barracks were bombed. He says this gift means so much.

“It’s incredible, these kids come out and just give this just for me, for all of us. They don’t even know us but they blessed us with this. And it, it’s awesome,“ Jones said.

As a local pastor, Jim is no stranger to charitable acts of kindness but at this moment he was overwhelmed.

“I preach on Sundays and I am speechless right now,” Jones said, “Thank you so much.”

As they proudly showed Jones around, you could hear them excitedly telling the Reverend all about the shed they built just for him.

Alonzo Alexis Rios from American Falls High School was one of the students on team one. He says giving the shed to Jones meant everything.

“It felt phenomenal, seeing how he acted truly touched my heart, and knowing how much it meant to him was really a big thing," Rios said.

For the local contractors, this is a highlight of what they do. Sean Williams has been involved since the very first combine. He says it’s the best thing ever.

“I love it, Words can’t describe it, it’s amazing," Williams said. "I have done this for five years in a row and every single year you see the kids at the beginning, you see the kids at the end and it is life-changing for them, 100 percent.”

For two days the students learned framing, roofing and so many more things that will truly be life skills, but perhaps the biggest lesson of all was seeing how their hard work can change the lives of others.

For Reverend Jones, the storage shed means he will be able to park his car in the garage now and have a place for his tools.

"I'm not a person that gets overwhelmed easily, but this is overwhelming to me," Jones said as he wiped away the tears. "These kids. It's awesome."

Thirkill Elementary brings in 3,000 books thanks to the hard work of the students

March is Literacy month at Thurkill Elementary School in Soda Springs Idaho. As part of their festivities they had many different first responders and members of the military come to their school to read to them. But the big theme for the month was the Book Blast fundraiser. The post Thirkill Elementary brings in 3,000 books thanks to the hard work of the students appeared first on Local News 8.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Appeal-Democrat

Local students looking to fly

Four local high school students attended the 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference in Nashville this year thanks to scholarship opportunities offered by the Northern California Aerospace Initiative (NCAI). Two of the students, Taylor Nelson and Simrandeep Kandola, are from River Valley High School in Yuba City. The other...
YUBA CITY, CA
