Nine hundred temporary jobs were recently created by the County of Riverside's Human Resources temporary Assignment Program in order to support the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters is in the process of hiring 900 temporary employees to assist in the upcoming primary election.

The temporary positions will help with a variety of tasks including answering questions from voters, working at ballot drop off locations, and counting and sorting through ballots.

We spoke to Rebecca Spencer, Riverside County Registrar of Voters, and asked what sort of training employees will receive.

"We'll have approximately 145 vote centers leading up to election day, and we assigned two co-leads to each of those locations that go through a four week training academy in our office. And then in addition, we hire poll workers that go through a three hour training class," says Spencer.

Many of the employees have experience working at the polls, "They also have typically served in multiple elections leading up to the June election," says Spencer.

The department hires approximately 40 to 80 people a week. Spencer tells News Channel 3 there are still weeks worth of applications to go through.

Some of the open temporary positions will last all the way through the November election.

Anyone who's interested can learn more about the positions and apply HERE.

You can also visit Riverside County Registrar of Voters for more information.

Learn more about the 2022 midterm elections, including California's primary and the special election in California's 22nd Congressional District HERE .

The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters creates 900 temporary positions to assist in the upcoming primary election in June appeared first on KESQ .