ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Registrar of Voters creates 900 temporary positions to assist in the upcoming primary election in June

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUwwJ_0ewiRus600

Nine hundred temporary jobs were recently created by the County of Riverside's Human Resources temporary Assignment Program in order to support the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters is in the process of hiring 900 temporary employees to assist in the upcoming primary election.

The temporary positions will help with a variety of tasks including answering questions from voters, working at ballot drop off locations, and counting and sorting through ballots.

We spoke to Rebecca Spencer, Riverside County Registrar of Voters, and asked what sort of training employees will receive.

"We'll have approximately 145 vote centers leading up to election day, and we assigned two co-leads to each of those locations that go through a four week training academy in our office. And then in addition, we hire poll workers that go through a three hour training class," says Spencer.

Many of the employees have experience working at the polls, "They also have typically served in multiple elections leading up to the June election," says Spencer.

The department hires approximately 40 to 80 people a week. Spencer tells News Channel 3 there are still weeks worth of applications to go through.

Some of the open temporary positions will last all the way through the November election.

Anyone who's interested can learn more about the positions and apply HERE.

You can also visit Riverside County Registrar of Voters for more information.

Learn more about the 2022 midterm elections, including California's primary and the special election in California's 22nd Congressional District HERE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n02bQ_0ewiRus600

The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters creates 900 temporary positions to assist in the upcoming primary election in June appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 5

KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

14K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to develop guaranteed income program for transgender residents

A new pilot program for providing financial support for transgender and non-binary people is in the works in Palm Springs. Hoping to tap into millions of dollars in state funding to help LGBTQ homelessness and poverty, Palm Springs city council last week put up $200,000 toward researching and designing such a program. The city is The post Palm Springs to develop guaranteed income program for transgender residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Times Leader

Two Luzerne County election bureau positions filled

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County has a new deputy election director and elections operator, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Wednesday. Sarah Knoell is filling the deputy election director position vacated when Eryn Harvey resigned in February to pursue other opportunities. A graduate of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Elections
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Spencer
CBS LA

LA County Applications For Rent Relief Due By March 31

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31. 🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022 Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Registrar#The Positions#News Channel 3
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Primary Election still uncertain, Belmont County moves forward

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state’s third redistricting map is unconstitutional. Thursday night, the Ohio secretary of state said county election boards are now out of time to include state representatives’ and state senators’ races on that date. At the Belmont County Election Board, they are going forward with […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on California Supreme Court

A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who stepped down last year. Guerrero, 50, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and is on the state's 4th District Court of Appeal. She will take her seat on the court after being sworn in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for March 6-29

Michael Allan Smyres, age 70, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Anna Maria Springer, age 66, of Arroyo Grande, California passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Ian David Hazzard, age 27, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Karl Allen...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County publishes primary election ballot

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County election commissioner has published a sample ballot for the May 10 primary election. All Ballots will include Nebraska City street commissioner candidates Graham Swanson, Kurt Curtis and Joe Chaney. (2 advance) For Nebraska City School Board candidates are Kent Blum, Stephen Luther, Christopher...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Idaho Statesman

Ada County voters will have competitive primary races for sheriff, county commission

Republicans and Democrats in Ada County got their first taste of their selection for candidates ahead of this year’s primary elections in May. In Idaho’s largest county, that means important races for nearly every elected office at the county level, including two county commissioner seats, coroner, assessor, clerk, treasurer and sheriff. Twenty-two people filed for seven positions across the county by Friday’s deadline.
ADA COUNTY, ID
The Gainesville Sun

Voters outside of Gainesville should have a voice in electing Alachua County commissioners

The current, tired, decades-old “at large” system to elect Alachua County commissioners needs to end. At-large voting ensures a Gainesville-centric voting block elects the county commissioners. Alachua County is more than just Gainesville and other voters should be heard.   This November, Alachua County voters will decide if they would like to change...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy