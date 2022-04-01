ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Extraordinary Lives Of Migratory Birds

By Public Editor
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Scott Weidensaul talks about the millions of birds flying unseen over our heads in the...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground....
ANIMALS
NPR

A naturalist traces the astounding flyways of migratory birds

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. Did you know that when some migratory birds prepare for flights that can take them thousands of miles, their intestines and digestive organs shrink while their heart, lung and leg muscles can double in size? That's just one of the amazing facts you can learn from our guest, Scott Weidensaul. He's spent decades studying migratory birds, reporting on and writing about them and doing fieldwork and tracking and conservation efforts. The scale of bird migration is staggering, involving billions of birds, and the diversity of the species' mating, nesting and flying habits is awe inspiring. Weidensaul's latest book, "A World On The Wing: The Global Odyssey Of Migratory Birds," is now out in paperback.
ANIMALS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Public comment requested for 2022-2023 migratory game bird seasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment on the 2022-23 migratory game bird hunting seasons, specifically waterfowl, webless and extended falconry. Comments will be accepted through March 25 on the Wildlife Commission’s online comment portal. The agency’s Commissioners will review the comments and select the season dates at the April 14 business meeting.
RALEIGH, NC
natureworldnews.com

Wild Dolphin ‘Kylie’ Seen ‘Talking’ With Harbor Porpoises

Kylie, a majestic dolphin, might well be competent to interact with marine mammals, a remarkable instance of interspecies dialogue. The Firth of Clyde is a vast seawater strait on Scotland's coastline that is habitat to hundreds of coastal porpoises, and particular dolphin called Kylie. The Ability of a Dolphin in...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chang
Time Out Global

Amazing animal phenomena in the US you have to witness in your lifetime

Swimming ponies, jumping salmon, the monarch butterfly migration and more amazing animal phenomena in the US. The US is one of only 17 megadiverse countries on the planet, home to vast green spaces, wetlands and forest ecosystems that are protected as National Parks and public lands. In and around them, nearly 3,000 native animal species thrive, including 400-plus types of mammals, 800 species of birds, more than 500 reptiles and amphibians and over 1,100 fish – not to mention 10,000 insects.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#The Extraordinary
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Whale Takes Tourists for Ride Near Mexico By Lifting Boat on Its Back and Swimming Away

A gray whale took a group of tourists on the boat ride of their lives, as seen in a video shared online by one of the passengers. Lory Barra, the woman purportedly behind the camera in the clip shared last Tuesday with ViralHog, said she and other tourists on a boat trip played with the gray whale "for over 2 hours" in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro, Mexico. Based on the video above, the whale was not shy about playing back.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Examiner

Wreckage of centuries-old whaling ship discovered in Gulf of Mexico

The wreckage of what is believed to be a more than 200-year-old whaling ship was discovered at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Researchers discovered last month the sunken remains of the vessel known as the Industry, which documents show had a diverse crew of blacks, Native Americans, whites, and multiracial people, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in a statement.
AMERICAS
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Determined That A Massive Ice Wall Blocked The Bering Land Bridge, Likely Forcing The First Americans To Arrive By Boat

The Beringia ice wall measured over a half-mile high and only melted 13,800 years ago — more than 12,000 years after the earliest evidence of humans in North America. Scientists have long suggested that the first people who migrated from Asia to the Americas traveled over the land bridge known as Beringia that connected the two continents. But a new study has posited that this overland route would have been impossible for millennia — as an enormous 300-story-tall ice wall blocked passage.
SCIENCE
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy