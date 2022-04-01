ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Sat Sports Trivia Will Be BEAUTIFUL

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll have a beautiful Montana 2022 calendar up for grabs. I didn't ride into town on the pumpkin...

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150

231

Followers

1K+

Posts

41K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTAL

Trivia Tuesday with Maddy Wierus

It might not be you’re typical morning, thanks to the sever weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Our very own local celebrity Maddy Wierus has graciously agreed to join us this morning for trivia. Today’s trivia is mostly themed around music, and our producer...
TV & VIDEOS
KSEN AM 1150

Elusive Otherworldly Beautiful

These words can be used to describe one of North America's most enigmatic creatures, the jackalope. Tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the official "Field Guide to the North American Jackalope. Writer Andy Robbins purpose of this field guild is to provide the reader with a scientifically accurate description of this whacked out animal. I'm wondering if they bite... our neighboring state, Wyoming, attempted to regulate jackalope hunting by issuing a license for a single year back in 1938. I'm not even sure if you need a license to hunt the Jackalope in Montana, or even if there's some kind of limit or season. Check out the book at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, on sports trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
Upworthy

Dads share photos of daughters using their face as an art canvas and it's so adorable

"See … this is why I wanted boys," joked a man as he showed off his daughter's artwork on his face. The tweet went viral, garnering almost 120,000 likes. It sparked a whole array of men to share images of how their daughters used them as an art canvas. From drawing on their faces to putting on makeup, braiding their hair and painting their nails, children found willing participants in their dads. Some parents added to the fun by sharing images of the wreck caused by their children as well. Many recalled memories of their dads. "As a girl who grew up with a dad that let me paint his nails or style his hair or do his makeup, your girl is going to appreciate this and treasure memories like this forever enjoy these silly moments while you can!" wrote one person. Last year, The Rock went viral after he posted a video of his daughter applying makeup on his face.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KSEN AM 1150

Home Is Where The Art Is

Western Art Week returns to Great Falls, next week. There will be some 14 shows beginning NEXT Wednesday, the 17th.Coming up THIS Wednesday afternoon at 2:30, longtime Montana media personality Norma Ashby, will be joining me at 2:30, on the Puffman Show because I refer to Norma as, "The Dean of Montana Western Art!" In fact, Norma has had the privilege of attending every one of the infamous Russell auctions. Norma will share how the Russell Auction helped evolve into next week's Western Art Week. In fact, it's been said, "more western art is bought & sold that any other place on the planet for 1 brief weekend in Great Falls!" Looking forward to chatting with Norma, this Wednesday afternoon...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ABC7 Chicago

Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants

PHILADELPHIA -- You say pedal boat, I say paddleboat. Let's call the whole thing off!. That's probably what the three contestants of "Wheel of Fortune" hoped host Pat Sajak would've said during Wednesday's episode. Before we begin, let's break down the difference between a pedal boat and a paddleboat. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puff Man Sports Trivia
KSEN AM 1150

Family Fun at the Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN — A new family-friendly program celebrating the science of paleontology will be available at the Museum of the Rockies beginning Saturday, April 2. “Dinosaurs and MOR!” will feature lectures from world-class paleontologists, paleo passport activity stations in the Siebel Dinosaur Complex, drawing lessons with an expert paleo artist, and a dinner with John Scannella, the museum’s John R. Horner Curator of Paleontology.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

I Like Chinese

The 32nd Annual Conrad Booster Club Chinese Auction's all set to go this Friday night down at the Pondera Golf Course. Thanks to Roger Paulsen for stopping by the Puff Man Show last Tuesday, to share the details on Friday night's "Hors d'oeuvres Extravaganza". Cocktails at 5:30, Hors d' oeuvres from 6:30, to 9, along with the Chinese Auction from 7, until 10. 1st prize is $1000, 2nd prize is $500, & there'll be TEN $50 drawings! It's $50, per couple, & that includes Hors d' oeuvres & 2 FREE drinks. You need to present to WIN the door prizes. For tickets, contact the Conrad Booster Club or the big man himself, Roger Paulson, in Conrad.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MT Knights Of Columbus 5200 STRONG

There are over 5200 Montana Knights of Columbus members statewide, & tonight (Tuesday,) some of them will be in Cut Bank. The "Knights" will be holding a dinner meeting this evening at 7, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Cut Bank. Montana Knights of Columbus report that during the fraternal year, members & their families gave over $210,000 to a wide range of charitable, youth, community & church activities & programs.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Fling Into Spring In Choteau

The Choteau Soroptimists will be hosting their Spring Fling Luncheon this Saturday, down at the State Stop Inn in Choteau. Tickets for Saturday's luncheon are $12, in advance & $15, at the door. For more information or to reserve your tickets, please contact Sally Hass at 788 1347, or visit the Choteau Soroptimists FB page. The Choteau Soroptimists are part of the worldwide Soroptimists International, a volunteer organization focused on empowering women.
CHOTEAU, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSEN AM 1150

The Life Of A Farmer

The book is, "A Farmer's Life; Notes from Terhune Orchards," beautifully authored by Gary Mount. You'll read about Gary & Pam Mount as they returned from the Peace Corps back in the 70's, & bought a 55 acre farm. Their farm isn't anything at all like "Green Acres," on the old television show, as Gary & Pam find meaning in life through vocation-the growing of apples, peaches, pears, cherries & sundry crops (45 in all!) Saturday, tomorrow morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll have the book up for grabs. "The Famer's Life" is available from Farcounty Press in Helena. Visit www.farcountrypress.com & then listen to WIN Saturday morning, 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia on KSEN & K96.
HELENA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby Banquet’s TONIGHT @ The Elks

What a great way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Tonight's (Thursday) the night for the Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. All the festivities will kick off at 6 o'clock SHARP down at the Shelby Elks Club. You can still pre-purchase tickets & RSVP today by calling 434 7184.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Holding Training In Conrad

The MSU Extension office will be conducting training NEXT Thursday, the 17th, for folks who'd like to obtain their private pesticide applicators license. The class will be down at the Moose Lodge in Conrad, from 8am to 5pm. It's $30, to attend & this includes your books. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be lunch provided too. The DEADLINE to RSVP is NEXT Monday, the 14th. You can do that by calling 271 4054 or emailing adriane.good@montana.edu.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Did He Outgrow His Old Ones? Was He A Clothes Horse?

He WAS the Emperor, & this Monday (3/21,) the Missoula Children's Theatre will be here in Shelby, holding auditions for the all time classic, "The Emperor's New Clothes." ALL students aged K through 12, are encouraged to audition in the Shelby High School Auditorium on Monday.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Townsquare Media Family is Expanding in Montana!

Townsquare Media, the parent company of KSEN and K96fm, announced on Thursday that it will acquire Cherry Creek Media, based on Colorado, for $18.75 million. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. The deal will add 35 stations in nine cities...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Author @ The Peddler Today

Montana author Melody Dobson from Billings, will be at the Prairie Peddler here in Shelby this morning (Saturday) from 9:30, until noon with her brand new & latest book, "A History of Montana Agriculture; A Life of Discovery," & she'll will be autographing the book along with reading a chapter or two. Melody was a delightful & fun guest earlier this morning on the Puff Man Saturday Show, & this sounds like it's a book that will surely resonate with all of us living & working in the Golden Triangle. Looking forward to seeing Melody this morning at the Peddler, & learning more about "A History of Montana Agriculture," as we continue to recognize & salute our Montana agriculture.
SHELBY, MT
The Week

The Week contest: Karen's diner

This week's question: At "Karen's Diner" in Sydney, Australia, the wait staff intentionally insults and ridicules customers and provides lousy service. Please come up with the name of a daily special that obnoxious servers could throw on patron's tables. How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include...
RESTAURANTS
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
231
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy