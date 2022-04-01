Sat Sports Trivia Will Be BEAUTIFUL

"See … this is why I wanted boys," joked a man as he showed off his daughter's artwork on his face. The tweet went viral, garnering almost 120,000 likes. It sparked a whole array of men to share images of how their daughters used them as an art canvas. From drawing on their faces to putting on makeup, braiding their hair and painting their nails, children found willing participants in their dads. Some parents added to the fun by sharing images of the wreck caused by their children as well. Many recalled memories of their dads. "As a girl who grew up with a dad that let me paint his nails or style his hair or do his makeup, your girl is going to appreciate this and treasure memories like this forever enjoy these silly moments while you can!" wrote one person. Last year, The Rock went viral after he posted a video of his daughter applying makeup on his face.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO