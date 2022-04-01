Soccer legend Hopo Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in Winston-Salem, TMZ reports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A US soccer legend has been arrested for DWI in Winston-Salem.

TMZ reports that U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday for driving while impaired and resisting arrest. According to the report, her two children were in the car at the time.

The two-time gold medalist and World Cup winner was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle.

Stevens is charged with child abuse, Forsyth County jail records show. Per TMZ, say she was also booked for DWI and resisting arrest.

Solo has been arrested for domestic violence and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” She’s currently married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

