Colts surge up USA TODAY's post-free agency power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason with most of them coming via the trade route.

With a few weeks to go until the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts have upgraded their two biggest needs at quarterback and defensive end. They still have question marks at other spots, but the addition of Matt Ryan has been favorable in the eyes of most analysts.

In USA TODAY’s most recent power rankings, the Colts surged up the list 13 spots. They cracked the top-10 to settle at No. 8 overall, which is the fifth-highest among all AFC teams and the highest among their division mates.

8. Colts (21): They could once again reside on the playoff bubble. They could also run away and hide with the AFC South crown given the stability Matt Ryan should finally provide under center. He’s definitely not losing to the Jags with money on the table in Week 18.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 2), Buffalo Bills (No. 4), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 7) were the AFC teams ranked higher than the Colts.

The addition of Ryan projects to be a big boost for the Colts offense. They may not get Andrew Luck level production but we should expect the volatility of the offense to be more controlled now that Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East.

The Colts have a lot to prove to the NFL and even after trading for Ryan, there are still holes to fill. There are question marks at wide receiver, cornerback and left tackle.

We’ll see how much the draft changes the roster, but the Colts are viewed favorably in the eyes of USA TODAY’s power rankings.