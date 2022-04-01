ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies explain relocation of students following Tanglewood Middle School shooting

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvxS3_0ewiPZSX00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office explained why the reunification location was so far away after a deadly school shooting Thursday afternoon.

We previously reported that the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

Once the school was secured, students were placed on buses and sent to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville.

PHOTOS: Parents arrive to pick up Tanglewood Middle students

The church is 15 miles away from the school, which makes for a 27 minute commute.

This commute made many parents and family members questions why the reunification site was so far away.

The sheriff’s office said the main reason was to get students away from any potential danger that may still exist at the scene.

With over 100 deputies responding to the scene, the sheriff’s office said it was best for parents and students to head away from the school so they encounter police road blocks and traffic at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have predetermined sites because their facilities can accommodate the number of people taken to the locations and have resources to help the reunification process go smoothly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Tanglewood Middle School#Brookwood Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Woman shot four times, suspect turns self in

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door. Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WYFF4.com

Coroner: Greenville man who died after chain towing a dump truck broke, identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who died after being struck by a dump truck has been identified, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic incident involving an individual struck by a car at Lawton Road, Cason said.
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy