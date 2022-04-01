ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Lourdes basket raffle returns

By Emily Venuti
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular fundraiser is back to raise money for those in need.

The Lourdes Basket Raffle will take place for the 20th year starting Saturday, April 2nd.

Participants can enter a variety of raffles featuring fun, themed baskets such as “Technology” which includes an iPad and accessories, “Night on the Patio,” “Cozy Nights,” “Hop on the Latter of Luck” and more.

Each year, these raffles raise over $15,000 for the charities selected to receive the donation. This year those charities are Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Danielle House, CHOW, and LECCO or Lourdes Employee Charitable Contribution Organization which provides financial aid to Lourdes associates who need it.

You can enter at Center Court in the Oakdale Commons Saturday, April 2 from 10 to 8 or Sunday, April 3 from 12 to 6.

You can also enter in the Lourdes Cafeteria during these days and times:

Monday, April 4 • 7:30 – 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5 • 7:30 – 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6 • 7 – 11 a.m

Winners will be chosen on April 6th at 12.

The cost is $1 per entry, $6 for 5, 12 for $10, 24 for $20 or 75 for $50.

