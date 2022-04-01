Coroner identifies shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street.Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting
Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville.
According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this is encouraged to call Danville Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
