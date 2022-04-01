ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Coroner identifies shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street.

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville.

According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to call Danville Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a man who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident on Wednesday. Northrup said the person was 25-year-old Brandon McClendon. He was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room. McClendon died from a gunshot wound that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
