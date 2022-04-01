Can you wear boots in spring? Top style questions people are searching online

The change of seasons seems to have some people questioning their fashion choices, based on a recent roundup of Google Trends search data. (Carina KÃ¶nig / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

With spring in full swing, people are mixing up their wardrobes for the warmer weather, ditching their winter coats for lighter seasonal attire. Based on a recent roundup of Google Trends search data, the change of seasons seems to have some people questioning their fashion choices. Earlier this week, Google Trends posted a tweet highlighting the top searches from the last week related to questions people posed online via search about their springtime fashion choices.

Can you wear boots in spring?

Overall, the top question people posed was related to wearing boots in the spring months, followed by questions about wearing corduroy, velvet, white and knee-high boots.

In a second tweet, Google Trends posted a graphic highlighting online search data related to platform heels dating back to 2004. In March, the tweet stated that "search interest in platform heels reached a record high in the US as people are starting to gear up for #springtime weather."