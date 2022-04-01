ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you wear boots in spring? Top style questions people are searching online

By R. Dallon Adams
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
The change of seasons seems to have some people questioning their fashion choices, based on a recent roundup of Google Trends search data. (Carina KÃ¶nig / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

With spring in full swing, people are mixing up their wardrobes for the warmer weather, ditching their winter coats for lighter seasonal attire. Based on a recent roundup of Google Trends search data, the change of seasons seems to have some people questioning their fashion choices. Earlier this week, Google Trends posted a tweet highlighting the top searches from the last week related to questions people posed online via search about their springtime fashion choices.

Can you wear boots in spring?

Overall, the top question people posed was related to wearing boots in the spring months, followed by questions about wearing corduroy, velvet, white and knee-high boots.

In a second tweet, Google Trends posted a graphic highlighting online search data related to platform heels dating back to 2004. In March, the tweet stated that "search interest in platform heels reached a record high in the US as people are starting to gear up for #springtime weather."

People

There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20

After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Forget Denim, Everyone Will Be Wearing Cargo Pants This Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. How many more Y2K trend resurgences will we endure? It seems as if we have been running down the list of Y2K fashion comebacks—we started with bedazzled baby tees, moved on to micro mini skirts, and we’ve finally arrived at the cargo pants trend. If you were a Kim Possible fan or considered yourself a Cadet Kelly movie buff, there’s finally a Y2K outfit comeback that’ll hit on your niche fashion nostalgia.  Similarly to...
APPAREL
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
People

Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Has Been Reimagined in Fresh New Spring Colors

Warm weather is upon us, which means it's time to take a page from Meghan Markle's style playbook and embrace all things linen. You may recall when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the MagicLinen Toscana dress in white way back in the summer of 2019. Linen is a classic clothing material that's lightweight and breathable, so it's no surprise that Markle reached for it when temperatures were heating up. Her summer look was functional, flattering, and accessible at under $100, and quite frankly, we've been daydreaming about the breezy design from the brand ever since.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lima News

Tips on buying clothes for little girls

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Now that my toddler has outgrown onesies and has moved on to wearing real clothes, I’m finding it frustrating to shop for her. The offerings are mostly pink, adorned with rainbows and unicorns. Few of the pants have pockets and many of the clothes have sparkles, sequins or lace, adornments that don’t do well in the wash and aren’t great for outdoor play. Any ideas?
APPAREL
In Style

Katie Holmes' Confusing Outfit Included This Undeniably Practical Shoe Trend

Katie Holmes just wore a confusing outfit. But it's the type of confusing outfit we've definitely all fallen victim to this time of year because, well, it's all we can come up with when the weather won't make up its mind. One day it's sunny and in the high 60s, the next day it's snowing — or even worse, when the temperatures are in the low 30s in the morning and quickly rise to 60-plus degrees by mid-afternoon. How does one dress for that?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion Show
Fashion
Apparel
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
purewow.com

The 20 Best Wedding Dresses for Petite Women You Can Buy Online

Finding gorgeous wedding dresses for petite women is no small feat (no pun intended). All too often, the intricate boned bodices just don’t fit shorter torsos, the stunning hem detailing gets lost in alterations or the voluminous ballgown skirts swallow your figure whole, leaving you looking like a kid playing dress up. But just because you’re under 5 foot 3 inches and not 6 foot 1, like the models in basically every bridal campaign on Instagram, doesn’t mean you can’t find the dress of your dreams.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

This $55 Denim Jumpsuit Is a Staple in My Spring Wardrobe

I've been looking for a jumpsuit for literally years, with no luck. They'd always pull in all the wrong places or not flatter my waist. Luckily, after trying dozens and dozens, I've found the one. Let me introduce you to Old Navy's Long-Sleeve Cropped Jean Utility Jumpsuit ($55) — I put it on and (instantly) feel cool.
APPAREL
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Proves Her Loyalty to Leather

Figuring out your personal style can be an important moment in the life of the fashion-inclined, and lucky for Julia Fox, she had her style epiphany years ago, and she’s stayed true to the aesthetic ever since. Fox has been very outspoken about her past work as a dominatrix, and her go-to look has clearly been influenced heavily by this experience. Last month, she attended the Versace fashion week show in a full leather ensemble complete with a ponytail wrapped in “pleasure tape” to resemble a whip. Fox even told the New York Times she considers her aesthetic to be “dominatrix couture,” a fitting descriptor considering her affinity to leather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Gets Cozy With Sea Life in A Black Leather Blazer and Chunky Loafers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union posted a cute video of her getting a kiss on the cheek from a special someone on her Instagram. The video shows Union coming in close for a kiss with an adorable little seal. The interaction was captured and posted to Instagram, captioned simply, “1st kisses.” The actress wore her hair up in two giant space buns, playing up the cutesy theme, opting for minimal jewelry beyond a silver ring on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
