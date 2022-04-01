ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Fredericksburg

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkTgJ_0ewiOa0500

FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WRIC) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Fredericksburg.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Caravan headed South on Route 1 hit a Hyundai Sante Fe in the rear. The collision caused the Hyunadi to spin and hit another vehicle.

High-speed pursuit across Louisa County following shooting, two arrested

Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver of the Dodge unresponsive. Officers began CPR on the driver until EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated for a concussion at a local hospital and released the same day. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredericksburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Fredericksburg, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Hyundai Sante Fe#Hyunadi#Cpr#Ems
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
KFVS12

Drone12: Deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
CHARLESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

Vehicles damaged due to high winds in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department reported an accident during Thursday’s tornado in which two vehicles sustained heavy damage when a tree was knocked over by high winds. The incident occurred on Joshua Road and has since been cleared. The large tree was blown into the roadway as two vehicles, a […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

UPDATE: I-99 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 Northbound near Bellefonte, according to 511 PA. Spring Township police and state police were at the scene and it has since been cleared. One lane was temporarily closed due to the accident. Details are limited at this time […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy