Homelessness and extreme poverty are solvable problems. They are not solved by programs, entitlements, and charities, which often ultimately lead our poor to become even poorer in a perpetual state of decreased dignity and increased dependency. When one believes another person is in need of pity and patronage, out of kindness they will disempower them. On the other hand, these problems aren’t solved by unrealistic expectations and demands. When one believes that another’s plight is their own fault and they deserve what has befallen them, out of indifference they will disdain and avoid them. Yes, homelessness and extreme poverty are solvable problems but first what must change are strongly held beliefs. Are you ready to become a problem-solver?

BRAINERD, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO