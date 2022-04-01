ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New judge appointed to rule on Ghislaine Maxwell mistrial appeal

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKdqI_0ewiNAHW00

Ghislaine Maxwell ’s appeal to have her sex-trafficking convictions thrown out will be ruled on by a new judge .

The high-profile case has been resssigned to Judge Vernon S. Broderick after Alison Nathan’s appointment to the Second Circuit Appeals Court last month, according to a court filing Friday.

The 60-year-old’s lawyers have argued that the convictions should be forfeited after a juror known as Scotty David failed to disclose his history of sexual abuse during a pre-trial questionnaire.

At a hearing to determine whether Maxwell should be granted a retrial last month, Scotty David blamed a recent relationship break up and noisy jury room for incorrectly answering the questions.

He denied he had deliberately misled the court by withholding his abuse, or that it had affected his deliberations in finding Maxwell guilty of five counts of sex-trafficking at a trial last year.

Mr Broderick was appointed as a District Court judge to the Southern District of New York in 2013 by Barack Obama.

In 2015, he was part of a panel of judges who ruled the NSA’s open-ended collection of call phone data was illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmX8E_0ewiNAHW00

In December, Maxwell was convicted of five sex-trafficking charges in a federal courthouse in Manhattan for recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who will now be sentenced by Mr Broderick, faces up to 65 years in prison.

Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking offenses.

His death was ruled suicide by the medical examiner.

