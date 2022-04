ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -In a low-scoring affair that featured three ties, the Santa Fe boys lacrosse team took down rival GHS on Friday, 5-4 in the Raiders’ final regular season home game. Santa Fe reached 9-4 overall, while GHS dropped to 4-2. Both of the Hurricanes’ losses this season have come against the Raiders. Tyson Geer struck for the go-ahead goal for Santa Fe late in the third quarter, while Drew Taylor added an insurance tally moments later to complete Santa Fe’s scoring total.

SANTA FE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO