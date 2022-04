Households can receive grants worth thousands of pounds to replace their boilers with new low carbon heat pumps from Friday. Here are answers to some key questions about the technology.– What is a heat pump?An air source heat pump looks like an air conditioning unit on the outside of buildings. It works a bit like a fridge in reverse, using electricity to extract energy from the outside air to provide heating for homes and hot water.There are also heat pumps that draw energy from the ground or water.Because they are extracting heat from the environment – which they can do...

