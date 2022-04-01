ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Man with outstanding warrants found in a shed, arrested

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBElK_0ewiIrpc00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety detective (AZDPS) was fueling up his vehicle when he recognized a man with outstanding warrants nearby—after attempting to arrest him, the suspect took off running.

On Thursday, around 1:15 p.m., the detective was near 24th Street and Pacific Avenue attempted to seize a man with a warrant out for his arrest for burglary from the Yuma County Superior Court.

The suspect fled into a residential area, jumped over a brick wall and hid inside a storage unit of a home.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) aided the AZDPS Street Gang Task Force in responding to the surroundings of the neighborhood and created a perimeter around it.

At around 2:02 p.m., both AZDPS detectives and YPD officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect is Joshua Duggan of Yuma, Ariz.

AZDPS says Duggan will be booked into the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Jail for a burglary warrant, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and burglary.

The post Man with outstanding warrants found in a shed, arrested appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WREG

Accused gang member arrested on 19 active warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused gang member was arrested on multiple warrants in East Memphis Monday. The MultiAgency Gang Unit arrested Charles Johnson, 39, in the 4100 block of Rhodes around 4 p.m. Police say Johnson was wanted for the following warrants: Aggravated burglary Coercion of witness Possession of controlled substance – 9 counts Drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ypd
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
ABC 15 News

Thousands of pills, drugs and money found in Avondale home

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a large amount of money and drugs were seized from a home Thursday. Officials say a search warrant was executed at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 17, resulting in the notable seizure. More than two pounds of methamphetamines,...
AVONDALE, AZ
CBS 8

Gas thieves targeting San Diego drivers

SAN DIEGO — Richard Hughes and his wife Patsy were walking along their usual route on 54th Street in Talmadge on Saturday morning when they noticed gasoline leaking out of a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. “We were walking down here and we smelled the gas, so I looked around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy