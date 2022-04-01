Purdue suspending COVID-19 surveillance testing, citing high vaccination rate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue recently announced plans to suspend routine surveillance testing for COVID-19 for students and employees on its West Lafayette campus effective Friday.

"As part of the Protect Purdue Plan, Boilermakers have had the choice to protect Purdue by either getting vaccinated or participating in routine surveillance testing," the announcement said. "The campus community is now 90% vaccinated and, according to our medical team, our overall immunity is in excess of 92%. Since March 18, more than 2,000 routine surveillance tests have been performed, rendering six positive cases or a 0.3% positivity rate."

COVID-19 testing availability

On-demand target testing will still continue as needed for individuals and groups, vaccinated or unvaccinated, in places where spread of infection is possible and where case numbers may be growing, the release states.

"Wastewater surveillance testing for COVID-19 is ongoing and being conducted in collaboration with the city of West Lafayette," the announcement states. "To date, viral load in surveyed wastewater at Purdue has been very low, consistent with our very low campus case load. A plan is in place to conduct more detailed wastewater testing if needed."

The Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team and the Protect Purdue Implementation Team will continue to follow the most up-to-date science and medical experts and all rules and regulations are subject to change, the announcement states.

Purdue continues to recommend being up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccines and boosters will remain available at no cost.

"At Purdue, we remain committed to protecting others and our campus community as well. If you are sick or experiencing symptoms, continue to stay home, away from others, and arrange to get tested."