Girl Scouts Honored By New Hyde Park Village Board For Leading Parade

This Knightsbridge old-timer rose like a phoenix from the ashes two years ago after a £100m restoration. Now the apogee of leisure, its position famously commands fabulous proximity to Hyde Park – and the concierge can organise activities from morning hacks on the North and South Rides to yoga in the rose garden. They can even arrange a floating picnic on the Serpentine aboard Peter Pan. Don’t miss breakfast on the terrace at 10.28am sharp, when the Queen’s cavalry in all their pomp and splendour head to Buckingham Palace for the Changing of the Guard. Heston Blumenthal is still working his magic in the kitchen; and it’s still all about icy martinis in the Mandarin Bar – not to mention the caviar menu (extensive, expensive and ethically sourced). The sexy subterranean pool and spa remains the capital’s most indulgent space for East-meets-West treatments, with a new addition of Oto CBD massages to help alleviate deep-seated tension. Book the Hyde Park Suite for treetop views, gilded silk wallpaper and Diptyque-stocked bathrooms. ‘MO’ is totally restorative: stay for a few days and you’ll feel as though you’ve been away for weeks.

YOGA ・ 16 DAYS AGO