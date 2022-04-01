ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

Girl Scouts Honored By New Hyde Park Village Board For Leading Parade

By Jennifer Corr
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane recalled at the March 24 village board meeting that as the cold rain fell and the wind blew on the day of the first annual New Hyde Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade, he was not sure if he made...

