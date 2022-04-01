Automatic translations now available for non-English texts to 911

RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide effort has removed a language barrier from Wayne County's 911 system.

The Indiana Statewide 911 Board has collaborated with INdigital for a system that automatically translates non-English texts for communications specialists in Wayne County's Emergency Communications Center. Matthew Cain, the ECC's director, said the new system has been operational for a couple of weeks.

"The state is taking charge and leading the way for the rest of the country in prioritizing getting help to people who need it," Cain said.

Wayne County and Indiana were leaders in adopting text-to-911 technology, and by 2016 Indiana was the second state to have that technology in all of its counties. When someone needing help texts 911, the text shows up on the communications specialists' computer screens, and the specialists can type replies from their keyboards.

The upgraded software now uses Google translate to automatically recognize texts in non-English languages and translate them, Cain said. The communications specialist sees an indicator that it is a translated message. When replies are typed in English, they are then automatically translated into the originating language. The translation service includes 108 languages.

The 911 board paid for the upgrades with money collected on cellphone surcharges.

“Our company works to improve 911 service every day,” Mark Grady, CEO of INdigital, said in a state news release. “Strong state programs like Indiana lead the nation with good legislation, targeted funding, and letting us build better systems. Our goal is for everyone to have access to 911 when they need it most. Bridging language barriers and providing more ways to communicate are essential in today’s world."

The state already had provided local 911 centers access to a translation service — Language Line — for 911 phone calls. In the past three years, that service has been used for about 70 of the 250 available languages, according to the state. Spanish has accounted for 91% of those calls.

When communications specialists encounter a language barrier during a call, Cain said, they conference Language Line into the call. Language Line identifies the language being spoken then provides the translations.

Cain said it's not uncommon for Wayne County to receive non-English-speaking 911 calls, ranking among the top 25 counties in the state for such calls. Spanish is the primary language on those calls, he said.

Now the text translations further improves service for non-English-speaking residents or those passing through the Wayne County,

"We need to make sure we're servicing those populations," Cain said.

Last year, Wayne County's ECC received 277 text messages to 911. Cain said when out in the community he still finds many residents who do not know that texting 911 is possible.

The ECC prefers receiving phone calls to exchange vital information quickly in an emergency. However, certain situations require a text, such as someone with an inability to speak or when making a phone call might draw attention to the person in cases of domestic violence, kidnapping or hiding from an intruder.

"It's being used properly," Cain said of local 911 texts. "I'm thankful the number is as low as it has been. People are following the guidance that a phone call is best."