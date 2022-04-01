ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Asian American Heritage Month

 1 day ago

This event specifically raises campus awareness of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by Demystifying the Model Minority Stereotype and... Sponsored by Asian American Resource Center, this concert will kick off NIU’s celebration for Asian American Heritage this year. Ho-Etsu Taiko is a community... 4/11 7:00 PM....

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum hosts A Quilted History exhibit

The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an alumnus of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999, she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated to the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.
Redefining Identity, One Asian American Dish at a Time

In one of his popular YouTube videos for NYT Cooking, Eric Kim introduces his Sheet-Pan Bibimbap as “really chill.” Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of his family’s preferred midnight snack, Kim gives the ultimate credit to his mother’s techniques before shyly admitting she now uses his recipe. The vegetables are roasted in olive oil, cooked rice is crisped on a hot sheet pan to emulate the effects of a dolsot. The result mimics a traditional bibimbap—though for a dish that varies from family to family, what is traditional?—and meets the simple aesthetics and unpretentious elegance that so many crave today. For me, there’s something validating about the bulk of Kim’s recipes. Despite not having my own midnight bibimbap memories (I’m Indian American), his food feels representative, because it is distinctly Asian American.
Eleanor Roosevelt, Bessie Coleman and others to be featured on U.S. quarters

The U.S. Mint has announced the next five women to appear on the backs of coins as part of the American Women Quarters Program authorized by Congress. The latest coins, to be available in 2023, will feature aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman; journalist and suffragist Jovita Idar; composer, chanter, dancer and entertainer Edith Kanaka'ole; first lady, author, reformer and leader Eleanor Roosevelt; and America's first prima ballerina Maria Tallchief.
