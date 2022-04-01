Dayton students host walkout against anti-LGBTQ legislation

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Stivers School for the Arts students held an organized walkout protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Ohio as well as several other states.

Two students, Stivers senior Roxy Rhynard and 8 th grader Phoenix Turner, came up with the idea after Turner saw national walkouts on TikTok. The two decided to plan a walkout of their own.

Over the course of two weeks, Rhynard and Turner sought school approval and organized the event for the morning of Friday, April 1. They were supported by teachers and administration alike.

“We have a model…that, if the world was the way we treat people and the way we do things at Stivers, it would be a better place,” Stivers principal Gerry Griffith said. “I’m very fortunate to be here and to be the principal and it’s been an experience – and standing out there today made me feel even more proud of what we do here every day and these young people that we work with.”

At 9 a.m. on Friday, April 1, Griffith estimated that over 70 percent of the student body left their third-period classes and met on the track behind the school. While there, Rhynard and Turner spoke about the anti-LGBTQ legislation and how it would negatively affect those in the LGBTQ community.

Turner explained, “If a kid in Florida has two dads, starting July first, they can’t talk about it in class, and this affects everyone because what community’s next?”

“Our queer community is in possible danger, and I have many friends that could be hurt by these bills,” Rhynard said. “And we’re trying our best to stop them and show to our community that we are here, we are queer, and we’re not planning to disappear any time soon so you might as well get used to us.”

