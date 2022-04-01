ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

By Associated Press
KWQC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under legislation the House approved Friday as Democrats made the case for allowing states to set their own policies on pot. The bill is unlikely to become law since it is expected to die in the Senate....

www.kwqc.com

