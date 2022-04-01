ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

CPSO: 2 students charged with terrorizing after Byrd threats

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in jail Friday after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they posted threats of violence targeting Byrd High School. According to information...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
WJHG-TV

Child charged after written bomb threat found

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is facing a felony charge after a written bomb threat was found at an area school. Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Wewahitchka Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after the School Resource Deputy was told about a written bomb threat.
GULF COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpso#Byrd High School#School Resource
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

Remains found by contractor at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a body found Monday afternoon in Mooretown at the demolition site of an abandoned building. Officers were called to the site in the 4100 block of Miles Street, where contractors removing debris from a demolition project found the partial remains of a body amongst the rubble and debris.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Oxygen

Man In Custody After Missing Arizona Girl Found Alive In South Carolina

The search for a missing Arizona teen has ended, and the man she was with is in custody for her alleged kidnapping. Betty Sue Taylor, 12, disappeared from the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park on March 20 after telling relatives she was going for a walk, as previously reported. According to family members and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, she was found safe in South Carolina on Wednesday.
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy