The French superstar shares exclusive BTS images from her guest spot at Dua Lipa's sold out New York show. With over 3.4 million followers on Instagram, French pop star Angèle is used to commanding a crowd. Earlier this month, she took that to a new level, coming out as a surprise guest at Dua Lipa’s sold out Madison Square Garden show. Together, the duo performed their hit single “Fever” — and here, Angèle exclusively shares a behind-the-scenes diary of what went into the night.

