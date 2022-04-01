ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Talk of Alaska: Confronting Alaska’s high rate of violence against women

By Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Alaska continues to lead the nation in rates of violence against women. Two councils recently established by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office are tasked with addressing missing and murdered...

www.alaskapublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalfisherman.com

Fisheries advocate, ‘dean’ of Congress Don Young dies coming home to Alaska

U.S. Rep. Don Young, the Alaska Republican who served as that state’s only congressman for nearly half a century, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 18. He was 88. According to the Anchorage Daily News, Young fell unconscious while on a flight heading back to Alaska and could not be revived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violence Against Women#Domestic Violence#Sexual Violence#Public Safety#Ashta#Aprn
Anchorage Daily News

OPINION: Let’s go to bat for Alaska’s youth

At the beginning of my legislative career, funding of programs like the Alaska Performance Scholarship, the Alaska Education Grant and the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho –- a western-states combined medical school) program was a given. My colleagues understood that, for Alaska businesses to have a pipeline of highly trained graduates, we needed to deliver merit and needs-based scholarships for young Alaskans looking to go to college. As one of the few states without an in-state medical school, legislators also appreciated the importance of WWAMI bolstering our medical workforce numbers by educating medical students in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
WRGB

Rep. Don Young, Alaska's longest-serving lawmaker, dead at 88

WASHINGTON (TND) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the state’s congressional delegation died Friday. He was 88. Young’s office said the Alaska Republican passed away while traveling to his home state with his wife by his side. “Don Young’s legacy as a fighter for...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

#14. Alaska

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 10 --- Nenana Depot, Nenana (very high risk) --- St. Nicholas Chapel, Ekuk (relatively high risk) --- Transfiguration of Our Lord Chapel, Nushagak (relatively high risk) The Nenana Depot is a railroad station built in 1922 to aid in transporting goods along the Yukon River. Between 1987 and 2017, it housed the Alaska State Railroad Museum, and there are plans to reopen it again; restoration work is ongoing. According to the Alaskan Department of Natural Resources, nine out of 10 Alaska Native villages experience flooding and erosion from coastal storm surges, ice jams, or runoff from snowmelt.
ALASKA STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Nuclear power for Alaska

We should take the excess oil money and invest it into a state-assisted project to bring nuclear power across Alaska. This could, once established, lower the cost of living here significantly, if we helped pay for the initial studies, infrastructure and building of the reactors. It could also lead to...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy