Allegheny County, PA

CareerLink Alle-Kiski: Still an employees’ job market

By Mary Ann Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of job postings for light manufacturing, health care and transportation positions remains high at the state Department of Labor’s CareerLink Alle-Kiski office. This week, the center had 425 job openings, which is down slightly from last November, according to Phil Grove, an account representative at PA CareerLink...

Related
NBC Connecticut

The Great Resignation Continues, as 44% of Workers Look for a New Job

Forty-four percent of employees are "job seekers," according to Willis Towers Watson's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. Data suggest the Great Resignation, a pandemic-era labor trend also known as the Great Reshuffle, is continuing. Over half of workers said higher pay was a top reason they'd look for a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
Kristen Walters

Target plans to boost hourly wages up to $24 in some locations to combat labor shortages

Jill Inspired by Design/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you or someone you know is looking for work, applying at your local Target store might be an option to consider. The national retailer recently announced that they plan to spend an additional $300 million on employee wages in 2022. They are also looking into options to provide better health care coverage for hourly workers.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

America's employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine and the highest inflation in 40 years. The government’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped shrink...
US News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added 455,000 Jobs in March

Employers added 455,000 jobs in March, private payroll firm ADP reported on Wednesday. The number was in line with estimates and follows February’s 475,000 increase. On Friday, the government will report its figures for March employment, with expectations of an increase of around 470,000 jobs. Gains were largest among...
US News and World Report

Starbucks Store in Tennessee Votes to Unionize - Workers Group

(Reuters) -Workers at a Starbucks store in Knoxville, Tennessee, voted eight to seven to form a union on Tuesday, becoming the first of the U.S. coffee chain's stores in the South to unionize, a spokesperson for SB Workers United said. The store became the ninth Starbucks outlet to unionize in...
psychologytoday.com

How to Keep Employees From Leaving in a Hot Job Market

When jobs are easy to find, employees stay because they find their work meaningful, enjoy a sense of community, and/or like the benefits. Just because employees don't leave doesn't mean they are content or productive. One way to improve retention is to conduct "stay" (retention) interviews to see what is...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

It’s time for a new social contract with America’s workers

When American soldiers returned home from World War II, they were offered government benefits such as the GI Bill (although benefits mostly went to white males). Corporate leaders believed it was the obligation of industry to help generate full employment. As Rick Wartzman documented in his book The End of...
LABOR ISSUES
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Florida's Job Market Continues To Improve

Florida's a great news story that keeps getting better. The jobs market has been incredible. The good news has been so good for so long in Florida, at times hearing more of it may feel like a broken record. Monday’s employment report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed...
Axios

Jobs, pay boom

The post-pandemic job market boom continues. That's the takeaway from the March numbers, out this morning. Why it matters: After a year of labor shortages and high inflation, Americans are going back to work in massive numbers. And they're getting paid more — though not enough to raise new inflation alarms.
Hr Morning

Study: Younger employees have lowest job satisfaction

A lot of employees are reevaluating careers and job prospects right now, but a recent study found that younger employees are the group with the lowest job satisfaction. Dubbed “Zillennials,” workers between the ages of 23 and 28 are speaking up about needing a work environment that better aligns with their personal values. Over half (53%) of Zillennials reported their unfulfilling jobs are their top stressor — and if employers don’t act now, they could lose them.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US jobs are recovering, but women are still being left behind

Opinion by Karin Kimbrough for CNN Business Perspectives. As the latest jobs numbers continue to show a resurging labor market, women have seen an uneven and slower recovery. While men have already recouped their pandemic job losses, there are still about 1.1 million women missing from the labor force. Women...
Engadget

Amazon spent $4.3 million on anti-union consultants in 2021 alone

Amazon spent around $4.3 on consultants last year in an effort to prevent unionization of its warehouses, according to company filings with the US Department of Labor. Workers were required to attend meetings led by the consultants who discussed anti-union talking points ahead of key union votes in Bessemer, Alabama and Staten Island, New York, HuffPost has reported.
BESSEMER, AL

