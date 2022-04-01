ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richie Sambora Reacts To Bon Jovi Song Inspiring Ukrainians During Russian Invasion

By Caitlin Berard
Earlier this year, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country of Ukraine, igniting shock and outrage all around the world. Since that day, the Ukrainian people have endured unimaginable horrors while fighting to protect their country from the invaders.

Despite their hardships, however, Ukraine has shown an incredible amount of resilience, doing their best to maintain some level of normalcy in the midst of chaos. Recently, a video surfaced of Ukrainians filling sandbags to protect their city from the Russians – while listening to “It’s My Life,” a Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi classic.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Richie Sambora gave his thoughts on the video and the invasion of Ukraine as a whole. “Well, here’s the thing,” Sambora said. “It’s a song that we wrote 22 years ago that was a massive hit because it just made everybody feel good. And when it becomes a theme of a country that is fighting… It’s basically my country, man.”

He goes on to remind viewers that he’s only a second-generation American. Both of his parents are Polish. “There’s a border right here, and I’m a Polak, full on,” Sambora said. “And right over here, is Ukraine. I can take a step that way, so I am Ukrainian, you know what I mean? So, it saddened me, not that their lifestyle was that good to begin with. It’s inhumane, you don’t even know what to say.”

Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora Comments on Solidarity in Slavic Europe

Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora feels an immense amount of pride for his ancestors’ native country of Poland. Since the Russian invasion began, Poland has welcomed around a million Ukrainian refugees across its borders.

According to Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, Polish families are going as far as to wait at the train stations in Poland with signs reading “I”ll take 3” or “I’ll take 4,” inviting Ukrainian refugees into their homes personally. Richie Sambora wasn’t the least surprised to hear this story. On the contrary, he says that the Russian soldiers don’t even know why they’re fighting.

“Because in that area of the world, the Slavic area of the world, everybody looks the same,” Sambora said. “When I was watching the TV, the Russian guys didn’t know who to shoot because [the Ukrainians] look like them. They were young guys, and I don’t think they knew why they were actually fighting. In their hearts, they didn’t want to kill people, especially innocent people – children, grandmothers, people in hospitals.”

“Aren’t we ready for a transition in this world right now? For God’s sake, that has to be stopped, somehow. But how? It could result in World War 3. And we don’t want that.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

