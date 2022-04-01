ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

No. 24/25 Tigers Host South Carolina

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 24/25 University of Missouri softball (19-13, 0-5 SEC) will host South Carolina (18-14, 2-7 SEC) for a three-game set. Friday’s first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Friday and Saturday’s contests will stream on SECN+ with Ben Arnet and Katherine Kadlec on the...

